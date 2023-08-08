Government considering deferral of motorway charges including on the M4 Galway/Dublin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Junior Transport Minister says the government will consider deferring an increase to toll charges next year, including the planned 20 cent increase on the M4 Galway to Dublin motorway

Other motorways due to go up 20 cent include the M50, M7 and M8, and a 10 cent increase on the M3.

Minister Jack Chambers says the rise is due to “contractual agreements” with private contractors.

But he says deferring the increase is an option which will be considered during budget discussions: