Government confirms additional €2.75m funding for Galway County Council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Government has confirmed today that Galway County Council is to receive an additional €2.75m in funding for 2023.

While the allocation will be welcomed, councillors and TD’s have long argued that the local authority has historically been severely underfunded.

When broken down per head of population, the budget for Galway County Council is one of the lowest in the entire country.

At a meeting at County Hall last evening, councillors were advised there’s currently a €5m deficit in the budget.

Speaking in the Dáil this morning, Deputy Clare Kerrane said once-off payments aren’t good enough – as there’s a huge budget shortfall every single year.