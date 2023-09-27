Government confirms 92 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Government has confirmed that plans for 92 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in Ballinasloe are to go ahead.

The site will be located at Poolboy, and further information is expected shortly from briefing document from Minister Roderic O’ Gorman.

The proposal has been touted in recent months, and was the subject of previous discussion at a meeting of Ballinasloe district councillors.

On that occasion concerns were raised about the need for extra resources to accommodate any large influx, such as in local healthcare and education.

David Nevin spoke to Roscommon/Galway Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane.