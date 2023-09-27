Galway Bay FM

27 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Government confirms 92 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in Ballinasloe

Share story:
Government confirms 92 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Government has confirmed that plans for 92 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in Ballinasloe are to go ahead.

The site will be located at Poolboy, and further information is expected shortly from briefing document from Minister Roderic O’ Gorman.

The proposal has been touted in recent months, and was the subject of previous discussion at a meeting of Ballinasloe district councillors.

On that occasion concerns were raised about the need for extra resources to accommodate any large influx, such as in local healthcare and education.

David Nevin spoke to Roscommon/Galway Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane.

Share story:

World School Milk Day celebrated on Walsh's farm in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Dairy Council teamed up with Agri Aware to celebrate World School Milk today in Oranmore Our reporter Leah Hog...

Power restored to a thousand customers in Headford

Galway Bay FM-Power has been restored for over a thousand customers in Headford. ESB Networks has repaired the fault which was likely due to the impacts o...

Clonboo road re-opens after two vehicle crash

Galway Bay FM newsroom-the Clonboo road has re-opened after a two vehicle incident at midday. One person was treated at the scene for non life-threatening...

Concerns over safety at rural schools as County Speed Limit Review suspended

Galway Bay fm newsroom- There’s concern for road safety in some rural areas of Galway – including around schools – as the County Speed L...