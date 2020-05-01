Government commits to supporting Galway 2020 in delivering revised programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government has committed to supporting Galway 2020 in their efforts to deliver a revised programme of events.

The festival has been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while the opening ceremony for the event was called off due to Storm Ciara in February.

However, Culture Minister Josepha Madigan has said that remaining funding from her department will be made available for projects that can be completed – allowing Galway 2020 to re-imagine its programme of events with the hope that it will restart at the end of the year.

The government is working with the organisers to see how projects can still be delivered on – with plans to explore the possibility of moving some events to a digital platform.

Chairman of the Galway 2020 board, Arthur Lappin, says they have gone back to the original ideas for events.

To hear from Mr. Lappin, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..