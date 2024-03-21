Galway Bay FM

21 March 2024

Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton says Varadkar resignation likely due to “burnout”

“Burnout” likely played a big role in Leo Varadkar’s decision to step down as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael.

That’s according to Government Chief Whip and Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton.

Speaking to Galway Talks, she said while the announcement was a shock, it is understanable on a personal level.

Minister Naughton says he’s given everything to the party and to the country.

