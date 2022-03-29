Government backs proposals for a National Memorial and Records Centre for Mother and Baby Homes, Industrial Schools and Magdalene Laundries

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The government’s backed proposals for a National Memorial and Records Centre to honour all those who were resident in Mother and Baby Homes.

The former Magdalen Laundry on Sean Mc Dermott Street in Dublin will be the site for the Centre

It will also recognise those in Industrial Schools, Magdalene Laundries and related institutions.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman announced the move today.

In a statement, he says it will honour all of those who were resident in Mother and Baby Homes, Industrial Schools , Reformatories, Magdalen Laundries. and related institutions.

Although based in the centre of Dublin , it will be accessible for all survivors, whether in Ireland or abroad.

The Minister’s written to survivors, former residents and their families to inform them.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman says the move will allow the government to move forward to a phase of detailed consultation with survivors.