Government assessing proposals for new wastewater plants in Clarinbridge and Craughwell

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Government is assessing proposals for new public wastewater treatment plants in Craughwell and Clarinbridge.

Last year, Government announced a €50m scheme for treatment plants in rural towns and villages, and called for local applications.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Ciaran Cannon said Craughwell meets all of the criteria for investment, and a plant is urgently needed to allow future growth.

But he’s asked why, one year later, no funding has been allocated under the scheme announced last April.

Speaking in response, Leo Varadkar said assessments are now at an advanced stage for Craughwell and Clarinbridge.