Government approves legislation to allow Galway islanders vote at same time as mainland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government has approved legislation ensuring island communities, including those in Galway, can vote in elections and referendums on the same day as the rest of the country.

The Electoral Amendment No 3 Bill, which was introduced by Galway West T.D Éamon Ó Cuív, was approved to proceed at a Cabinet meeting today.

Up to now, islands in Galway have held voting between one and three days before the rest of the country.

It’s not certain if the new legislation will be passed at committee stage and in the Seanad before the elections next month.

