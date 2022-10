Galway Bay fm newsroom- The government’s given the green light to a law aimed at giving effect to the Mother and Baby Homes redress scheme.

It provides for financial payments and an enhanced medical card for those who suffered in the homes.

Around 34,000 survivors are entitled to payments, while 19,000 people will be eligible for the medical card under the scheme.

It’ll open for applications as soon as possible in 2023, following the enactment of the legislation.