print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four regional airports have been awarded over 11 million euro, to help them recover from the pandemic.

Shannon Airport has been allocated over 6.3 million – which is the largest amount.

Donegal, Ireland West and Kerry airports are getting nearly 5 million between them.

Junior Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughton says the state funding is badly needed after a difficult year…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.