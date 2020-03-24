Government announce new measures in fight against Coronavirus

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

People are being urged to stay at home where possible and only attend work if it is considered essential.

The government’s announced another series of measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Ireland.

All non essential retail outlets are to close to the public from midnight tonight.

It’s in a bid to allow the health service deal with the expected increase in the number of cases in the coming weeks.

Groups of four or more people are not to gather unless they are from the same household.

Meanwhile, all organised indoor and outdoor events of any size are not to take place.

Gardai will be ensuring that people obey these measures and also comply with social distancing guidelines.

All previous measures announced by the government have been extended to Sunday April 19th.

The official notification of measures to Minister of Health Simon Harris by Chair of the Covid-19 National Public Health Emergency Team, Dr. Tony Holohan: