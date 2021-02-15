Government allocates €40 million for road enhancement schemes across city and county

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Transport has allocated €40 million for the maintenance and improvement of local and regional roads across Galway city and county.

Minister of State and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton has announced the funding which is part of an overall investment worth €555 million in the country’s roads network.

A total of 3,000 kilometres of road will be repaired or maintained from the allocation, 2,500 kilometres will be improved, while a total of €100,000 will be used to improve signage and road markings in the vicinity of schools.

€36.2 million has been allocated to county roads with €3.37 million to roads in the city.

In the county, €1 million has been allocated for sections of the Athenry Relief Road while the Tuam to Ballinrobe Road at Kilbannon is to see a €1.5 million investment.

Others include repair work at Dooneen Road Bridge in Clifden at a cost of €30,000, while speed-reduction measures will be implemented in the vicinity of the children’s playground in Moycullen.

In the city, specific works supported under the scheme include road widening at Ballyloughane Road in Renmore at a cost of €55,000, which will facilitate bus-turning movements at a narrow bend and public access to the beach and recreational area.

A number of Galway’s iconic bridges will also have improvements and repairs carried out under the new scheme – with €150,000 to be spent on survey works and remedial works on the Salmon Weir Bridge, which will involve the removal of graffiti and significant masonry repairs.

Minister Naugthon says the funding will address issues at a number of notable bottlenecks and blackspots across the county.