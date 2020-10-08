Government allocates 420 thousand euro for new community centre on Inis Meáin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 420 thousand euro has been allocated by the government for a new community centre for the Aran Island of Inis Meáin.

It’s the largest allocation in a tranche of half a million announced for 8 Galway Gaeltacht projects.

Smaller allocations have been awarded to GAA clubs in An Spidéal, An Cheathrú Rua and Bearna for equipment, and to co-ops in An Cheathrú and Corr na Móna for improvements to facilities.

The funding has been allocated by the Department for Tourism and the Gaeltacht and aims to support local community organisations.