Government acknowledges issues with cargo service to Inis Meáin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Rural and Community Development has acknowledged there are issues with cargo services operating to Inis Meáin.

It’s after a local business expressed frustration at the unpredictability of the service, which often bypasses the island without warning.

The situation with unreliable cargo services to the middle Aran Island was raised by native company Cniotáil Inis Meáin.

Co-owner Tarlach De Blacám spoke of times where deliveries were brought to the pier awaiting the cargo boat, which serves all three islands – only to see it sail past with no prior warning.

The latest occurrence saw the knitwear company forced to charter an Aer Aerann flight to ensure Christmas deliveries would reach the mainland on-time.

In a statement, the Department has admitted that there has been difficulty regarding access for the cargo boat to Inis Meáin.

It says the issue is not related to docking, nor is it weather dependent – but is actually due to a build up of sand.

It further advises Galway County Council is awaiting a consultants report and a proposed solution.

The Department says it will continue to liaise with the local authority, the cargo operator and the island community with a view to finding an appropriate solution.