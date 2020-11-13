Government accused of turning ‘blind eye’ to illegal turf cutting in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government is being accused of turning a ‘blind eye’ to illegal turf cutting at special areas of conservation nationwide – including at Barroughter Bog near Portumna.

Turf cutting may not take place on raised bog SACs or Natural Heritage Areas unless with the prior consent of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

But the Irish Wildlife Trust argues this regulation is being ignored at protected peatlands across the country despite being in place for almost a decade.

It says information obtained via FOI requests shows mechanical turf cutting remains widespread, with extractions taking place at 16 SACs this year alone.

The IWT says it’s difficult to understand how the state is heavily investing in re-wetting worked-out bogs, while authorities turn a blind eye to heavy machinery cutting other protected bogs away.

It says peatlands in Ireland are not only unique habitats for rare species, but play an important role in storing carbon and regulating flood water run-off.

Padraic Fogarty of the Irish Wildlife Trust believes the Government has proven a spectacular failure when it comes protecting these vital areas.