Government accused of hypocrisy following major EU fines over Derrybrien windfarm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government is being accused of ‘total hypocrisy’ over the heavy EU fines being levied against Ireland due to failings at Derrybrien wind farm.

It follows a European Court ruling this month over the lack of an environmental impact assessment for the site prior to its development in 2003.

In October of 2003, there was a major landslide at Derrybrien, which polluted local waterways and killed around 50,000 fish.

The European Court of Justice has now recommended that Ireland be fined up to €4m in the form of daily fines dating back to an earlier ruling in 2008.

Deputy Anne Rabbitte says the Government is flouting it’s Climate Action Plan – while simultaneously showing disregard for EU environmental regulations.

Galway East Deputy Rabbitte says the Government has not even committed to a start date for an environmental assessment at Derrybrien.

