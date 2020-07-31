Government accused of having “one rule for Dublin, another for Ballinasloe” over special education needs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon-Galway TD Claire Kerrane has told the Minister for Special Education that there cannot be “one rule for Dublin and another for Ballinasloe” when it comes to accommodating special education needs.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Kerrane told Minister of State Josepha Madigan that the Department has rejected two applications from St. Teresa’s Special School in Ballinasloe for an extra autism unit.

The Sinn Féin TD said the rejections were made due to time constraints but added that time constraints are not an issue for applications from schools in Dublin – where 39 extra autism units are due to open in September.

Speaking in response to Deputy Kerrane, Minister Madigan committed to looking into the needs of St Teresa’s school.