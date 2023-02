Galway Bay FM newsroom – The Dáil has heard concerns over the appearance of vegan advertisements on buses in Galway City.

Deputy Mattie McGrath said he and other rural independents are very concerned about the ‘Go Vegan World’ ads, which have also appeared on Dublin Bus.

He branded them “misleading” and accused them of looking to demonise farmers and attack a way of life in rural Ireland.

Deputy McGrath wanted to know who’s responsible – and why these ads were allowed.