Gort selected as pilot town for enterprise development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gort has been selected as a pilot town in Galway for enterprise development under the Atlantic Economic Corridor.

The initiative will see the development of enterprise strategies, identifying of priorities for funding and linking with other towns along the corridor.

The Atlantic Economic Corridor – or AEC – stretches along the entire western seaboard, from Donegal in the north to Kerry in the south.

It’s currently under development by local authorities and state agencies and aims to create a unified, networked and powerful economy along the corridor.

Councillor Joe Byrne says it’s extremely important that Galway positions itself to maximise the objectives of the AEC.

Councillor Byrne says Gort has huge potential for enterprise development and job creation.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 5…