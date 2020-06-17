Gort River Walk project launch Go Fund Me campaign

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Gort River Walk campaign has launched an online fundraising drive to support phase two of the project’s efforts to rejuvenate the local amenity.

Phase one of the plan saw works to enhance the north east side of the river to make it safer and more accessible to the public as a cycling and walking route.

The local group is now calling on the public to help to support phase two of the project that would see the restoration of the Lavally foot bridge along the route.

The campaign plan to apply for planning permission for the upgrade of the bridge which would allow the route to continue across the river and eventually loop around the South Galway town.

Chair of the Gort River Walk Development group, David Murray, says the value of the amenity has been proven to the public as an important local facility during the lockdown.

More information can be found on the project and the GoFundMe page on the Campaign’s Facebook page, Gort River Walk.