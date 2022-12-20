Gort residents protest over ongoing water supply problem

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A small group has gathered at the entrance to Gort’s Irish Water plant on the Ennis Road to protest the ongoing water supply problems.

Its follows ongoing disruption, including loss of supply to some premises, and a boil water notice remaining in place.

Local politicans have voiced their concerns over the water supply problems in Gort, including Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte who has been in contact with Minister Darragh O’Brien on the issues.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin is at the protest and has been speaking to attendees: