Gort residents plan demonstration over ongoing water supply problems

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of residents in Gort is planning to stage a demonstration this afternoon, to voice their frustrations over the ongoing water supply problems

It follows ongoing disruption, including loss of supply to some premises, and a boil notice remaining in place.

Yesterday, Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte confirmed she has been in contact with Minister Darragh O’Brien on the issues.

Galway East Deputy Ciaran Cannon is seeking a meeting with the CEO of Irish Water over communication with residents and businesses

Today at 1 o clock, residents plan to gather at the entrance of the road to Gort’s Irish Water Plant, near Gort Further Education and Training Centre on the Ennis Road.