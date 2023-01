Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents in Gort are being encouraged to attend a public meeting on the Masterplan Public Realm Regeneration Scheme.

The Gorgeous Gort Forum want people to come meet the design team and have their say.

It is being held this Thursday January 12th in Sullivan’s hotel from 4-7PM.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Chair of the Forum, Justin McDermott, explains the aim of the meeting: