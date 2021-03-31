Gort residents encouraged to make submissions on South Galway Flood Relief Scheme

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents in the Gort Lowlands region are being urged to make submissions on the South Galway Flood Relief Scheme.

The long awaited scheme, which aims to address repeat instances of severe flooding dating back decades, is currently in public consultation.

Galway East TD Sean Canney and Councillor Geraldine Donohue are calling on all affected residents to view the plans and have their say.

They’re reassuring the public that even the simplest of questions or concerns are valid, and local knowledge is crucial for such a mammoth scheme.

Full details on the proposed scheme, including submission forms, are available at SouthGalwayFRS.ie.

Meanwhile, a public information session will be held online this evening (Mar 31) to give an overview of the South Galway Flood Relief Scheme.

It’s organised by the South Galway Flood Relief Committee to help ensure that the emerging proposed scheme is understood by all affected communities.

The online meeting will take place on Zoom at 8.30pm and further information can be found on the South Galway Floods Facebook page.