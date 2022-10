From Galway Bay Fm newsroom- A Gort pharmacist is criticising the waste of medications which have to be destroyed once returned to pharmacies.

Brendan Quinn of Quinns Pharmacy in Gort says untouched and uncontaminated morphine vials must be destroyed, according to medication regulations.

Brendan is calling for such medications to be refunded back to the person and recycled.

The local pharmacist expressed his frustration with the regulations when speaking to Galway Talks: