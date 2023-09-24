Galway Bay FM

24 September 2023

Gort meeting to focus on blocking “harmful” industrial developments

A meeting will take place in Gort tomorrow to explore the future of the town and how so-called “harmful industrial developments” can be avoided.

It’ll be attended by the Gort Biogas Concern Group, the Burren Lowlands Group and a range of local politicians.

Their focus will be on the Gort Local Area Plan 2024-2029, which is a blueprint for the sustainable development of the town.

They want to mitigate against what they call industrial-scale developments that threaten the town, its future growth potential or the local environment.

Ciaran O’Donnell of the Gort Biogas Concern Group says they’ll be keeping the public informed on the outcome.

 

 

