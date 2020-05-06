Gort manufacturing company commissions artwork to raise public morale during pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Gort tabletop manufacturing company has commissioned a special art piece to raise public morale during the ongoing pandemic.

Topform has retained the services of local artist Shona MacGilli/vray to create a mural for the exterior of the factory on Tubber Road in the town

The colourful mural contains a large blue butterfly and is accompanied by the famous Nina Simone song lyrics “it’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life.”

The company hopes the artwork will remind passersby that the coronavirus pandemic won’t last forever.



