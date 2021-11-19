Gort man appears in court charged with false imprisonment, threat to kill and assault of ex-partner

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 49-year old south Galway man has appeared in court charged with allegedly falsely imprisoning, strangling and fracturing the eye socket of his ex-partner.



At Ennis District Court, Adam McMullan faced six new charges concerning the alleged assault, false imprisonment and threatening to kill his ex-partner at Kilcrimple, Gort, Co Galway on September 19th last.



Mr McMullan is facing four separate assault causing harm charges of the woman concerning allegedly fracturing her eye socket, fracturing a rib, causing multiple cuts and bruises and taking out clumps out of her hair at the same address on the same date.



Mr McMullan from Peterswell a townland, 9km from Gort in south Galway has been remanded in custody since first appearing in court on September 21st concerning an initial assault charge against his ex-partner from the same alleged incident on September 19th.



In the case, Mr McMullan is charged with intentionally or recklessly engaging in the strangulation of his ex-partner which created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to her at Kilcrimple, Gort, Galway on September 19th last.



Mr McMullan is also charged with threatening to kill his ex-partner at the same address on the same date.



Mr McMullan is also charged with the false imprisonment of the woman at the same address on the same date along with the four separate assault charges.



Mr McMullan made no reply when charged and cautioned before court.



Sgt Louis Moloney told Judge Mary Larkin that the case will be going forward to the circuit court and a Book of Evidence will be required.



Solicitor for Mr McMullan, Daragh Hassett stated the the case concerns “very, very serious charges and involve his former partner”.



Mr Hassett told Judge Larkin that she did previously direct that Mr McMullan be medically assessed from a pyschiatric point of view “and he tells me that he hasn’t seen a doctor since and he is not well.”



Mr Hassett stated that the case could be adjourned for one week and if he is not seen that the Prison Governor at Castlerea prison will explain to the judge why he has not been.



Mr Hassett stated: “I don’t make these applications that often but this man is not well.”



Judge Larkin remanded Mr McMullan in custody for one week to re-appear before Ennis District Court and ordered that the if the psychiatric assessment isn’t made, she would request that the prison governor attend to explain why Mr McMullan hasn’t been assessed.