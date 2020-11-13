Gort/Kinvara Covid-19 incidence rate double the national average

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 14 day Covid-19 incidence rate for the Gort Kinvara area is now double the national average.

The figure for the electoral area now stands at 310.6 per 100 thousand population.

The 14 day incidence rate of 310.6 for Gort/Kinvara is more than twice the national average of 151.5 – and also more than double the figure recorded elsewhere in Galway.

There were also 73 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Gort/Kinvara in the past two weeks, the highest figure in the county by a significant margin.

The next highest incidence rates are recorded in Galway City Central and Galway City West at 134, followed by Galway City East at 127.8.

The lowest incidence rate is in the Loughrea district, which has a figure of 51.7 per 100 thousand people

However, the overall incident rate for Galway continues to drop steadily according to the latest figures, and now stands at 96.9 – although there were 27 new cases reported in Galway last evening.