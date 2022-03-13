Gort Kinvara Councillor welcomes news that Day Centre in Loughrea is to reopen

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The HSE has confirmed to Gort-Kinvara Councillor Geraldine Donohue that the Seven Springs Day centre in Loughrea is to reopen on an incremental basis in the next couple of weeks.

The Centre had been closed as a result of the pandemic and it’s reopening will be good news for the many people that had used the facility from the Loughrea and surrounding areas.

Councillor Donohue welcomed the announcement saying that it was so important for the people of the area that this centre is to reopen.

She Said “Plans are now being made to implement this decision including the key requirement to provide/recruit the staff required to do so. The HSE representative has quoted that – Securing Staff is the key issue and may be challenging and once staff are secured it is anticipated that it should be open in 2 weeks.

“Having been closed for 2 years due to Covid 19 it will take time to establish which attendees and users of the day centre in the past are now in a position to return in order to put in place all the practical steps.“

Councillor Donohue said that it is fantastic news that the purpose built facility is returning to use, and is very welcome news to all the users of the facility who have missed the centre greatly over the past two years.