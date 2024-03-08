Gort-Kinvara councillor sends open letter accusing government of disrespect over non specific date for June elections

An open letter from Gort-Kinvara Councillor Geraldine Donohue has accused the government of showing disrespect regarding an exact date for the forthcoming European and local Elections.

Senator Victor Boylan had raised the matter in the Seanad earlier in the week asking the Minister for Local Government to make a statement confirming the official polling date for the June elections.

The reply from Minister Darragh O’Brien gave no exact date for either, other than they would take place between the 6th and 9th of June.

Councillor Donohue told John Mulligan the lack of information is shocking.