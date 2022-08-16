Gort highlighted in report raising concern over long-running boil water notices

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report raising concerns about the number of long-running boil water notices nationwide has highlighted Gort as a prime example.

The boil-water notice in the South Galway town was in place for four and a half months and affected almost 3 thousand residents.

A new report from the Water Advisory Body – which was set up to monitor and improve Irish Water – notes a “disappointing trend” with regards long-running water notices.

It further notes concerns in other areas, including a drop in the number of areas designated for priority works by Irish Water.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Michelle Minihan of the WAB also says their customer service is another area of concern.