Gort Gallery Café launches new exhibition this evening.

The Gallery Café in Gort will launch a new art exhibition this evening featuring the Artist Rita Wobbe at 7pm.

Rita was born and raised in Steinfurt, Germany and moved to Ireland in 1988 following her studies in English and Art in the University of Muesnter.

Having settled in Kinvara, Rita has not only been teaching Abstract Painting at the Burren College of Art for the past 20 years, as well as conducting workshops at her own studios, she has become an accomplished artist with exhibitions in Germany, The Netherlands, Spain and Ireland with more than 20 solo exhibitions and many more group exhibitions around Ireland since 1994.

The GALLERY Cafe in Gort has been in existence for more than 10 years and has exhibited solo work from at least 5 local contemporary artists per year during that time.

Already this year other artists that have exhibited at The Gallery Cafe in 2023 included Scottish artist Shona MacGillivray, Political artist and Dean of the Burren Art college Conor McGrady and Welsh abstract artist Timothy Elm Jones.