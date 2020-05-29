Gort farmer in court over assault in graveyard

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 68-year old Gort farmer, who produced a slash hook at a graveyard and told an 81 year old man he was going to cut the head off him, has appeared in court.

Martin O’Shaughnessy of Killina, Gort, pleaded guilty to the assault of John Connolly at the graveyard at Killinny, East Kinvara on October 1st last, in a row over burial plots.

At Gort District Court, Mr O’Shaughnessy also pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words with the intention to cause a breach of the peace at the graveyard.

Sgt Daithí Cronin told Judge Patrick Durcan that in light of the two guilty pleas, the State was applying to strike out the remaining charge of Mr O’Shaughnessy producing a slash-hook during the course of a dispute that was capable of inflicting serious injury under the Offensive Weapons and Firearms Act.

Outlining what occurred, Sgt Cronin stated that Mr Connolly and friends were in the graveyard on the back-road to Kinvara from Gort where they were carrying out remedial works when they were approached by Mr O’Shaughnessy who alleged they were trespassing.

Sgt Cronin stated there had been an ongoing dispute with Mr O’Shaughnessy and Mr Connolly and other people in relation to burial plots at the graveyard.

Judge Durcan commented that this is a very serious matter – and all of it occurred on consecrated ground.

Sgt Cronin stated that what occurred was a technical assault and it was all over within a matter of seconds.

Mr O Shaughnessy’s solicitor Colman Sherry told the court it’s important to state that the part of the slash-hook being used was the handle of it.

Mr Sherry said Mr O’Shaughnessy owns the graveyard and that it is not under the control of Galway County Council.

He added Mr O’Shaughnessy subsequently went to all the parties and apologised for what occurred.

Judge Durcan said this is a case that should be resolved as we don’t want divided communities.

He struck out the weapon charge and adjourned the case concerning the two guilty pleas to June 25th, to allow Mr Connolly – who wasn’t in court – to give victim impact evidence.