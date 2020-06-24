Gort biogas plant appeal deemed invalid

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

An appeal against the county council’s refusal of a plan for a biogas plant in Gort, has been deemed invalid.

The controversial plan led by Sustainable Bio-Energy Limited was proposed to be located in the townlands of Ballynamantan, Kinincha and Glenbrack.

The appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanála in February after county planners refused permission for the controversial project in January citing a number of factors.

An Bord Pleanála had been scheduled to make a decision this week – however the appeal has been deemed invalid by the board as it was received too late.

The proposal from Sustainable Bio-Energy Limited was a second attempt to get the project over the line after a former application was withdrawn in January 2019.

Both proposals encountered significant opposition from the local community regarding its location and the potential impact on the environment.