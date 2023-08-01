Gort Bio Gas Concern group overcome significant hurdle in legal battle against plant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Gort Bio Gas Concern group has overcome a significant hurdle in its legal battle against a proposed plant in the town.

Locals have been campaigning against the decision by An Bord Pleanala to give permission for the development of the biogas plant in Gort.

In the High Court this week, they were granted leave to seek a judicial review of the decision, which will explore its legality.

The decision was granted ExParte, which means all of the parties to the dispute did not have to be present.

Group campaigner, Ciaran O Donnell explains the significance of the court decision: