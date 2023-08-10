Gort auctioneer says homes to rent or buy outside of Dublin are scarce

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Housing supply in rural Ireland is leading to “unprecedented demand” for homes to either rent or buy, according to a South Galway auctioneer.

The latest Daft report found a 10.7 percent increase nationally in rent prices but it was as much as 24 percent year-on-year in Mayo.

Galway City rents are up by 12 percent over the past year – with the average now standing at €1,867 a month.

Analysis by Daft.ie shows Galway city is the third-most expensive area for renting, behind Dublin and Wicklow.

Meanwhile rents across county Galway rose by more than 20 percent over the past 12 months, with the average now €1,438.

Leitrim is by far the cheapest county with an average rent of just over €1 thousand – while South County Dublin is the highest at €2,600.

Gort auctioneer Colm Farrell says homes to rent or buy outside of Dublin are scarce: