29 February 2024

Gort and Athenry chosen for new Town Centre First plan

Gort and Athenry have been chosen for Galway for the Government’s new Town Centre First plan.

The plans represent the vision of local people for their area and contain proposals for projects such as redeveloping derelict sites, creating community parks and walkways and boosting SME.

Gort is part of Phase One of the plan, while Athenry has been announced for Phase Two

A new Town Regeneration Officer will be appointed in both areas to drive implementation of the new plans with the support of Government funding.

