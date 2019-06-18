Google to host city workshop to help SMEs to expand

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tech giant Google will host a special workshop in the city this month to help SME’s grow their business online.

The free event – part of the ‘Grow with Google’ programme – is run in partnership with Enterprise Ireland and is open to local and regional companies.

It aims to provide digital skills training, promote sustainable long term growth and increase the number of Irish companies exporting to the Eurozone.

The workshop will get underway at the Bailey Allen Hall at NUI Galway on Monday June 24th at 10am – registration is required.