24 July 2024

Google searches for All Ireland final tickets hit five-year-high.

As the countdown to Galway versus Armagh on Sunday continues, Google searches for All Ireland final tickets have hit a five-year-high.

Demand for tickets to last Sunday’s hurling final between Cork and Clare, as well as this weekend’s football final, has been put down to long waits for each team for success.

Despite tickets not being on general sale online – searches for them online have increased by 35 per cent since last year.

