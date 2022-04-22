Google report identifies digital skill gaps in Galway SMEs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has found that there are substantial economic opportunities for SMEs in Galway if meaningful investment in digital skills is made.

The research, from Google and research firm Amárach, found that over half of local SMEs are ‘less than halfway’ on plans to create or improve their digital capabilities.

The national report from Google and Amárach finds that national investment in digital skills could contribute an extra €9.5 billion to Ireland’s GDP over the next 3 years

It’s based on a survey of one thousand SME leaders nationwide, of which 94 were based in Galway.

55 percent of those small or medium enterprises in Galway are “less than halfway” on their digital journey, well below the national average.

Over 40 percent said meeting their goals in creating or improving their online presence would help them expand into new markets.

However, just one third said these enhanced digital capabilities would help them to employ more staff – while just a quarter felt it would lead to increased salaries.

The research did find that two-thirds of the SMEs surveyed in Galway had their own website, well above the national average.

Similarly, two-thirds of local businesses also use social media or video content platforms – but just one-third make use of online training platforms.

Overall, half of Irish SMEs nationwide admitted they lack basic knowledge about what digital skills to prioritise and invest in.