Golfgate trial now underway at Galway District Court

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Golfgate trial is underway at Galway District Court.

Two politicians – including Galway West TD Noel Grealish – and two hoteliers are accused of breaking Covid laws by allegedly organising a dinner for the Oireachtas Golf Society in August 2020.

At the time of the dinner at the Station House Hotel in Clifden, Independent TD Noel Grealish was Captain of the Oireachtas Golf Society.

Former Fianna Fáil Senator Donie Cassidy was President.

81 people attended the dinner, which marked the end of a two-day golfing event in Connemara. On August 19th 2020, indoor gatherings were limited to 50 people.

Mr Cassidy’s barrister told the court that “public hysteria whipped up” after the media got involved and he said “a lot of good people had to resign.”

Following a meeting with the hotelier, he said his client was satisfied that the arrangements put in place met the Fáilte Ireland guidelines.

Deputy Grealish’s barrister claimed his client had no role in organising what was “the President’s dinner.”

The owner of the hotel, John Sweeney, and his son James, who is the General Manager, are also accused of breaching the same Covid regulation.