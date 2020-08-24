Golfgate: Noel Grealish says he let constituents, family and friends down

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Noel Grealish says he let his constituents, his family and his friends down after the Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden last week.

The Independent Deputy says he now realises the hurt he caused by attending the dinner – which had over 80 guests made up of TDs, Senators and other high profile figures – including EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and the now-former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary.

The event was held at the Station House Hotel in Clifden – just 24 hours after new Covid-19 restrictions came into effect stating indoor gatherings should be limited to six people with exceptions for mass and weddings.

As captain of the golf society, Deputy Grealish was one of the event organisers and signed the invitation, along with Donie Cassidy.

He says the dinner should not have taken place and he will cooperate fully with any Garda investigation.

This is the second statement Deputy Grealish has made after the event – with the first made on Friday. This second statement comes after a weekend of silence from him amid much public commentary.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Deputy Grealish also moved to clarify that the Station House Hotel is not at fault – insisting the event was held under guidance from the Irish Hotels Federation.

