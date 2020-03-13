Gobus announces suspension of services from Monday to help combat the spread of Coronavirus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gobus has announced the suspension of all its services from Monday the 16th March in an effort to help combat the spread of Coronavirus.

All passengers booked on its services from Monday onwards will be contacted and arrangements made to refund their tickets.

The Galway based private bus company runs daily services from Galway to Dublin city and Dublin airport, as well from Cork to Dublin city and airport.

Gobus celebrated its 10th birthday in 2019 with the launch of new route from Galway to Ballina.

In a statement the company said “This difficult decision has been made as a precaution for the welfare of our team and passengers.”