Goalkeeper with county soccer club airlifted to hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A young footballer is recovering in hospital after an accident at a soccer game in the county yesterday.

The 18 year old goalkeeper with Ballymoe FC was injured during a match against Boyle Celtic and was airlifted to hospital.

There was a group of players who collided and the goalkeeper was accidentally struck.

While a number of players received minor injuries, paramedics called an air ambulance to bring the goalie to University Hospital Galway for treatment.

According to today’s Irish Independent, the goalkeeper may have suffered a fractured jaw, broken teeth and concussion.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…

Photo: @IrishAirCorps