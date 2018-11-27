Current track
Go ahead for refurbishment of Tuam courthouse

Written by on 27 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam courthouse is set to be refurbished.

Galway East T.D and Minister of State, Ciaran Cannon says the protected structure which has been vacant for almost 15 years, has been approved for a facelift.

The Office of Public Works will now consult with the county council on appropriate measures to be taken.

Minister Cannon says Tuam Courthouse at Dublin Road is an important heritage structure. Tune in to The [email protected] for Galway to hear more…

