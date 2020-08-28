Go ahead for new surgical theatre building for Merlin Park Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have given the go ahead for revisions to a planned modular surgical theatre building at Merlin Park Hospital.

The HSE previously secured planning approval for the 613 metre squared theatre last August after a number of setbacks in the process lead to significant delays.

It’s been three years since a leak in the roof caused the theatre closure, leading to a severe increase in patient waiting lists in the region.

The revised application seeks to build a 620 metre squared modular structure with a larger link corridor and roof top space, with the development being one fifth larger in total.

While the new construction is set to be a modular surgical theatre, it is classed as a permanent construction and must be designed to last in excess of 20 years.

The new plans have been authorised with 2 conditions attached with one ordering the development to be carried out in accordance with the previous planning permission excepting the newly approved revisions.

The original planning permission granted last year was awarded with 10 conditions attached.