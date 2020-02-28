Go ahead for new restaurant and guest house in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been approved for the construction a new restaurant and guest house in the city centre.

Floris Wagemakers has recieved planning permission for the demolition of Abbeygate Guesthouse at 3 Newtownsmith and it’s replacement with a new guest house and ground floor restaurant.

The three storey mixed use development received permission with 20 conditions attached.

These include the provision that one of the seven bedrooms of the guesthouse be set aside for staff use only and that the second floor kitchen, living and communal areas be used as supplementary amenities for visiting guests.

Another states that all demolition, excavation and construction will be restricted to between the hours of 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.