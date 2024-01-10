Go-ahead for development and extension of Kilbannon burial grounds

The go-ahead has been given for the development and extension of the existing burial grounds in Kilbannon.

Tuam councillors voted in favour of the part 8 planning process motion for the works to proceed.

A local landowner and family have been thanked for donating a portion of land for the development.

Councillor Mary Hoade has welcomed the progress and says we need to continue the momentum in other areas such as Annaghdown: