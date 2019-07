Galway Bay fm newsroom – New apartments are set to be built at Moneenageisha in the city.

Oakway Developments Limited has secured final planning permission for the development from An Bord Pleanála, despite objections

The development will involve the construction of a two-storey apartment block with 4 apartments and a four-storey block with 10 apartments.

